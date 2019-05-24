Janet Jackson Tears The Roof Off Vegas With Thrilling And Next Level New Residency Metamorphosis

LAS VEGAS, May 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Global music icon Janet Jackson blazed into Las Vegas with fire, lights, technology, new dynamic dance numbers and energy unmatched, for both opening weekend performances of her Las Vegas residency, Metamorphosis, at Park Theater at Park MGM resort, nearly 40 years after she made her first appearance with her brothers in the city. What’s being hailed as a show that is, “everything thoroughly Janet,” (THR), she not only delivers her endless hits but brings back fan favorites, and Billboard took notice saying, “what takes this show to the 2.0 level is the integration of choice album cuts like ‘Trust a Try,’ ‘China Love’ and ‘Moist.’ ” The LA Times also declared, ” ‘Metamorphosis’ is neither a revival nor a creative reset — it’s a celebration of a pop icon who’s finally getting the due she deserves.” Alongside Jackson are her dancers, tight band and singers who kept the sold-out audiences on their feet for the nearly 100-minute show that encapsulated her record-breaking career. Fans also celebrated the return of one of their favorite Janet alter egos, “Strawberry,” in a series of show-stopping songs including a sexually charged dance number to “I Get So Lonely” and the special tribute to her Rhythm Nation album that brought the house down.

The energetic crowds for both nights included celebrity fans Queen Latifah, Gabrielle Union, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba, Yvette Nicole Brown, Hailee Steinfeld, Jackson’s longtime producer Jimmy Jam, Magic Johnson and his wife Cookie, Questlove and Lil Kim. Immediately following the opening night show, Jackson was joined by her fans, friends and family at the show’s official opening night after party at On The Record, Park MGM’s speakeasy and club.

Metamorphosis was conceived by Janet and her team, developing the staging and production numbers as well as the spectacular high-tech video and visual components.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

Janet Jackson Tears The Roof Off Vegas With Thrilling And Next Level New Residency Metamorphosis was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 3 hours ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: