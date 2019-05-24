CARDI B LEADS WITH 7 NOMINATIONS, FOLLOWED BY DRAKE WITH 5 NOMS BEYONCÉ, TRAVIS SCOTT AND J. COLE TIE WITH 4 NOMINATIONS EACH THE 2019 “BET AWARDS” WILL AIR LIVE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23RD AT 8PM ET

New York, NY (May 16, 2019) – The 2019 “BET AWARDS” returns live from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live on June 23rd, to celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. Today, BET Networks announces the 2019 nominees with Cardi B leading the pack. The starlet earned an impressive seven nominations, including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ two separate nods in both the ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories, ‘Album of the Year’ and the ‘Coca-Cola® Viewers’ Choice Award.’ Drake follows with five nods for ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and the ‘Coca-Cola® Viewers’ Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole all scored four nominations each, while Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each received three nominations.

In its nineteenth year, the “BET AWARDS” continues its reign as the ultimate platform showcasing the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating not only the present and future of Black music, but also elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET Networks recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 20 categories with the 2019 “BET Awards” nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and the creative arts. The 2019 “BET AWARDS” will simulcast LIVE at 8PM ET across seven Viacom networks in the US including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first-time on BET Africa at 2am CAT on June 24th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 24th at 9:00pm BST, South Korea on June 25th at 9pm KST and in France on June 25th at 9pm CEST.

Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act during the live red carpet pre-show.

“18 years ago we launched the BET Awards and since then we have celebrated cool in ways that can’t be duplicated elsewhere. From Michael Jackson and James Brown busting dance moves together to Monique paying homage to Beyoncé in an unforgettable dance number to BET reuniting the Fugees we have set the tone for what cool looks like. This year we are even more so committed to continuing to create the unforgettable moments that have made the BET Awards the preeminent celebration of black culture. From the entire BET family, we congratulate each nominee and look forward to celebrating their talent and contributions at the ‘2019 BET Awards’.” – Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming at BET.

The complete list of nominees for the 2019 “BET AWARDS” are:

Best Female R&B/Pop Artist

BEYONCÉ

ELLA MAI

H.E.R.

SOLANGE

SZA

TEYANA TAYLOR

Best Male R&B/Pop Artist

ANDERSON .PAAK

BRUNO MARS

CHILDISH GAMBINO

CHRIS BROWN

JOHN LEGEND

KHALID

Best Group

CHLOE X HALLE

CITY GIRLS

LIL BABY & GUNNA

MIGOS

THE CARTERS

Best Collaboration

21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE A LOT

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME

CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT

H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER COULD’VE BEEN

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE

TYGA FT. OFFSET TASTE

Best Male Hip Hop Artist

21 SAVAGE

DRAKE

COLE

MEEK MILL

NIPSEY HUSSLE

TRAVIS SCOTT

Best Female Hip Hop Artist

CARDI B

KASH DOLL

LIZZO

MEGAN THEE STALLION

NICKI MINAJ

REMY MA

Video of the Year

21 SAVAGE A LOT FT. J. COLE

CARDI B MONEY

CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME

CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA

DRAKE NICE FOR WHAT

THE CARTERS APES**T

Video Director of the Year

BENNY BOOM

COLIN TILLEY

DAVE MEYERS

HYPE WILLIAMS

KARENA EVANS

Best New Artist

BLUEFACE

CITY GIRLS

JUICE WRLD

LIL BABY

QUEEN NAIJA

Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award

ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL ALL OF MY LIFE

FRED HAMMOND TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS

KIRK FRANKLIN LOVE THEORY

SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN BLESSING ME AGAIN

TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN NEVER ALONE

Best International Act

AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)

AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)

BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)

DAVE (UK)

DOSSEH (FRANCE)

GIGGS (UK)

EAZI (NIGERIA)

Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)

HEADIE ONE (UK)

JOKAIR (FRANCE)

NESLY (FRANCE)

OCTAVIAN (UK)

SHO MADJODZI (AFRICA)

TENIOLA APATA (AFRICA)

Best Actress

ISSA RAE

REGINA HALL

REGINA KING

TARAJI P. HENSON

TIFFANY HADDISH

VIOLA DAVIS

Best Actor

ANTHONY ANDERSON

CHADWICK BOSEMAN

DENZEL WASHINGTON

MAHERSHALA ALI

MICHAEL B. JORDAN

OMARI HARDWICK

YoungStars Award

CALEB MCLAUGHLIN

LYRIC ROSS

MARSAI MARTIN

MICHAEL RAINEY JR.

MILES BROWN

Best Movie

BLACKKKLANSMAN

CREED 2

IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK

SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE

THE HATE U GIVE

Sportswoman of the Year

ALLYSON FELIX

CANDACE PARKER

NAOMI OSAKA

SERENA WILLIAMS

SIMONE BILES

Sportsman of the Year

KEVIN DURANT

LEBRON JAMES

ODELL BECKHAM JR.

STEPHEN CURRY

TIGER WOODS

Album of the Year

ASTROWORLD TRAVIS SCOTT

CHAMPIONSHIPS MEEK MILL

ELLA MAI ELLA MAI

EVERYTHING IS LOVE THE CARTERS

INVASION OF PRIVACY CARDI B

2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award

CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT

CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA

DRAKE IN MY FEELINGS

ELLA MAI TRIP

COLE MIDDLE CHILD

TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE

BET Her Award

ALICIA KEYS RAISE A MAN

CIARA LEVEL UP

H.E.R. HARD PLACE

JANELLE MONÁE PYNK

QUEEN NAIJA MAMA’S HAND

TEYANA TAYLOR ROSE IN HARLEM

Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming at BET will serve as Executive Producer for the 2019 “BET AWARDS” along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.

