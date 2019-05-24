CARDI B LEADS WITH 7 NOMINATIONS, FOLLOWED BY DRAKE WITH 5 NOMS BEYONCÉ, TRAVIS SCOTT AND J. COLE TIE WITH 4 NOMINATIONS EACH THE 2019 “BET AWARDS” WILL AIR LIVE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23RD AT 8PM ET

New York, NY (May 16, 2019) – The 2019 “BET AWARDS” returns live from the Microsoft Theater at LA Live on June 23rd, to celebrate the brightest stars across music, television, film, sports, and philanthropy. Today, BET Networks announces the 2019 nominees with Cardi B leading the pack. The starlet earned an impressive seven nominations, including ‘Best Female Hip Hop Artist,’ two separate nods in both the ‘Best Collaboration’ and ‘Video of the Year’ categories, ‘Album of the Year’ and the ‘Coca-Cola® Viewers’ Choice Award.’ Drake follows with five nods for ‘Best Male Hip Hop Artist,’ ‘Video of the Year,’ ‘Best Collaboration’ and the ‘Coca-Cola® Viewers’ Choice Award.’ Beyoncé, Travis Scott and J. Cole all scored four nominations each, while Bruno Mars, 21 Savage, Childish Gambino, H.E.R. and Ella Mai each received three nominations.
In its nineteenth year, the “BET AWARDS” continues its reign as the ultimate platform showcasing the best and most beautiful aspects of the Black experience – celebrating not only the present and future of Black music, but also elevating the culture and being a driving force for social change. BET Networks recognizes artists, entertainers, and athletes across 20 categories with the 2019 “BET Awards” nominations. The nominations are selected by BET’s Voting Academy, which is comprised of fans and an esteemed group of entertainment professionals in the fields of television, film, music, social media, digital marketing, sports journalism, public relations, and the creative arts. The 2019 “BET AWARDS” will simulcast LIVE at 8PM ET across seven Viacom networks in the US including BET, BET HER, MTV, MTV 2, MTV Classic, VH1, and Logo. Internationally, the show will simulcast for the first-time on BET Africa at 2am CAT on June 24th, followed by international broadcasts in the UK on June 24th at 9:00pm BST, South Korea on June 25th at 9pm KST and in France on June 25th at 9pm CEST.
Internationally, BET will honor Best International Act in-show, along with the fan-voted category Best New International Act during the live red carpet pre-show.
“18 years ago we launched the BET Awards and since then we have celebrated cool in ways that can’t be duplicated elsewhere. From Michael Jackson and James Brown busting dance moves together to Monique paying homage to Beyoncé in an unforgettable dance number to BET reuniting the Fugees we have set the tone for what cool looks like. This year we are even more so committed to continuing to create the unforgettable moments that have made the BET Awards the preeminent celebration of black culture. From the entire BET family, we congratulate each nominee and look forward to celebrating their talent and contributions at the ‘2019 BET Awards’.” – Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming at BET.
The complete list of nominees for the 2019 “BET AWARDS” are:
Best Female R&B/Pop Artist
BEYONCÉ
ELLA MAI
H.E.R.
SOLANGE
SZA
TEYANA TAYLOR
Best Male R&B/Pop Artist
ANDERSON .PAAK
BRUNO MARS
CHILDISH GAMBINO
CHRIS BROWN
JOHN LEGEND
KHALID
Best Group
CHLOE X HALLE
CITY GIRLS
LIL BABY & GUNNA
MIGOS
THE CARTERS
Best Collaboration
21 SAVAGE FT. J. COLE A LOT
CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME
CARDI B FT. BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT
H.E.R. FT. BRYSON TILLER COULD’VE BEEN
TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE
TYGA FT. OFFSET TASTE
Best Male Hip Hop Artist
21 SAVAGE
DRAKE
- COLE
MEEK MILL
NIPSEY HUSSLE
TRAVIS SCOTT
Best Female Hip Hop Artist
CARDI B
KASH DOLL
LIZZO
MEGAN THEE STALLION
NICKI MINAJ
REMY MA
Video of the Year
21 SAVAGE A LOT FT. J. COLE
CARDI B MONEY
CARDI B & BRUNO MARS PLEASE ME
CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA
DRAKE NICE FOR WHAT
THE CARTERS APES**T
Video Director of the Year
BENNY BOOM
COLIN TILLEY
DAVE MEYERS
HYPE WILLIAMS
KARENA EVANS
Best New Artist
BLUEFACE
CITY GIRLS
JUICE WRLD
LIL BABY
QUEEN NAIJA
Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel/Inspirational Award
ERICA CAMPBELL FT. WARRYN CAMPBELL ALL OF MY LIFE
FRED HAMMOND TELL ME WHERE IT HURTS
KIRK FRANKLIN LOVE THEORY
SNOOP DOGG FT. RANCE ALLEN BLESSING ME AGAIN
TORI KELLY FT. KIRK FRANKLIN NEVER ALONE
Best International Act
AKA (SOUTH AFRICA)
AYA NAKAMURA (FRANCE)
BURNA BOY (NIGERIA)
DAVE (UK)
DOSSEH (FRANCE)
GIGGS (UK)
- EAZI (NIGERIA)
Best New International Act – (Fan Voted Category)
HEADIE ONE (UK)
JOKAIR (FRANCE)
NESLY (FRANCE)
OCTAVIAN (UK)
SHO MADJODZI (AFRICA)
TENIOLA APATA (AFRICA)
Best Actress
ISSA RAE
REGINA HALL
REGINA KING
TARAJI P. HENSON
TIFFANY HADDISH
VIOLA DAVIS
Best Actor
ANTHONY ANDERSON
CHADWICK BOSEMAN
DENZEL WASHINGTON
MAHERSHALA ALI
MICHAEL B. JORDAN
OMARI HARDWICK
YoungStars Award
CALEB MCLAUGHLIN
LYRIC ROSS
MARSAI MARTIN
MICHAEL RAINEY JR.
MILES BROWN
Best Movie
BLACKKKLANSMAN
CREED 2
IF BEALE STREET COULD TALK
SPIDER-MAN: INTO THE SPIDER-VERSE
THE HATE U GIVE
Sportswoman of the Year
ALLYSON FELIX
CANDACE PARKER
NAOMI OSAKA
SERENA WILLIAMS
SIMONE BILES
Sportsman of the Year
KEVIN DURANT
LEBRON JAMES
ODELL BECKHAM JR.
STEPHEN CURRY
TIGER WOODS
Album of the Year
ASTROWORLD TRAVIS SCOTT
CHAMPIONSHIPS MEEK MILL
ELLA MAI ELLA MAI
EVERYTHING IS LOVE THE CARTERS
INVASION OF PRIVACY CARDI B
2019 Coca-Cola Viewers’ Choice Award
CARDI B, BAD BUNNY & J BALVIN I LIKE IT
CHILDISH GAMBINO THIS IS AMERICA
DRAKE IN MY FEELINGS
ELLA MAI TRIP
- COLE MIDDLE CHILD
TRAVIS SCOTT FT. DRAKE SICKO MODE
BET Her Award
ALICIA KEYS RAISE A MAN
CIARA LEVEL UP
H.E.R. HARD PLACE
JANELLE MONÁE PYNK
QUEEN NAIJA MAMA’S HAND
TEYANA TAYLOR ROSE IN HARLEM
Connie Orlando, Executive Vice President, Head of Programming at BET will serve as Executive Producer for the 2019 “BET AWARDS” along with Jesse Collins, CEO of Jesse Collins Entertainment.
CARDI B LEADS WITH 7 NOMINATIONS, FOLLOWED BY DRAKE WITH 5 NOMS BEYONCÉ, TRAVIS SCOTT AND J. COLE TIE WITH 4 NOMINATIONS EACH THE 2019 “BET AWARDS” WILL AIR LIVE ON SUNDAY, JUNE 23RD AT 8PM ET was originally published on praiserichmond.com