Man Pleads Guilty To Killing Aunt

Cleavon Royster Williams told a judge Thursday he wanted to skip all of his court hearings and plead guilty to killing his aunt last week.

Williams, 44, Spring Hope, is charged with first-degree murder in the death of Sarah Denise Patterson.

During an initial court appearance Thursday morning, a judge was advising Williams of his right to a court-appointed attorney if he couldn’t afford a lawyer.

“I don’t want a lawyer,” Williams said, prompting the judge to advise him to seek legal counsel.

“What for? I’m guilty,” Williams replied, asking if he could waive a probable cause hearing next month and just plead guilty.

