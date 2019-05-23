CLOSE
Raleigh Woman Found Dead In Nash County

Sarah Denise Patterson, 51, had been missing since last Thursday after she drove off from a relative’s home in Spring Hope.  Six days later, Wednesday, her body was found and her nephew, Cleavon Williams has been charged with her death.

Cleavon Williams, 44, of 4260 Biltmore Lane in Spring  is charged with first-degree murder and other crimes in her death. He was being held without bond in the Nash County jail.

