How To Reset: Bishop Wesley Wiley Shares Tips On Cleansing The Mind, Body & Spirit [VIDEO]

How To Reset: Bishop Wesley Wiley Shares Tips On Cleansing The Mind, Body & Spirit

| 05.22.19
Bishop Wesley Wiley of Resurrection Temple in Brooklyn, NY is all about spring cleaning, but not in the way you might be thinking of. Over the years, he’s helped people inside as well as outside the church to clean their mind, body and souls of unwanted things that could possibly be filling their spirit negatively.

In the video up top, Wiley speaks about how we need to watch what we eat, say and think to detoxify our spirit.

As an example, he mentioned when people have the mindset that they’re always broke or in debt, it can take over their life.

Wiley said at that point, “Debt is in you.”

In the video, he always shares tips on how to cleanse your mind, body and spirit that will truly bless you. Later this year, get ready because Wiley will be releasing a new book called “I Made It On Broken Pieces,” which is focused on the story of Paul getting released from prison as well as people making it through the toughest times in life.

Keep up with Bishop Wiley here on Facebook and on Instagram at @wesjwiley!

