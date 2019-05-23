Ben Carson Tried To ‘Reclaim His Time,’ Maxine Waters Snatched It Right Back

Yesterday, we reported that Ben Carson, the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), made an entire fool out of himself during his testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee when he confused a term used for foreclosed homes with Oreo cookies.

Take a look at this utter nonsense:

Rep. Katie Porter quizzed Housing Secretary Ben Carson about a real estate term, "REO." He thought she was talking about Oreos https://t.co/UglvLDuvzg pic.twitter.com/EkRK9HfNfw — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) May 21, 2019

But, we ALSO want to highlight during that same testimony on May 21, Carson tried to play around with Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Maxine Waters, the chair of the committee. Obviously, both women were not here for the HUD chief’s incompetence and games and let the former brain surgeon know.

See, as the The Hill reported Pressley pressed him about his proposed steep cuts to housing aid and asked him whether he would allow his own grandmother to live in public housing that had such substandard conditions. That’s when Carson became disrespectful and snide.

“Yes or no, can you ask me some questions yourself and stop reading this silly stuff?” Carson replied.

“You don’t get to dictate what my line of questioning is. Reclaiming my time,” Pressley said, adding, “You’re a very smart man. You understand the question. Please answer it.”

Carson refused, telling the freshman Congresswoman from Massachusetts, “you already know the answer.

“I know the answer,” Pressley said. “Do you know the answer?”

“Reclaiming my time,” Carson said.

“You don’t get to do that,” Pressley told him.

“Oh,” Carson laughed.

Sigh.

But be clear: Waters wasn’t laughing.

“The time belongs to the gentle lady,” she said, later ripping into him for his plans on reducing rental assistance, barring undocumented immigrants from living in subsidized housing and delaying disaster relief to Puerto Rico (who are American citizens by the way.)

“[Your] department is actively causing harm,” Waters stressed.

Unreal. There's smug… and then there's this performance by Ben Carson today. Beyond shameful. pic.twitter.com/qNsrGKqWPE — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) May 21, 2019

I don’t know when these Republicans are going to learn that the Black women in Congress and Senate are not playing around with them. Like ever. But until they do, they will continue to get publicly humiliated like this.

