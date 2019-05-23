CLOSE
Ben Carson Tried To ‘Reclaim His Time,’ Maxine Waters Snatched It Right Back

The Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development continues to put his incompetence on full blast.

Yesterday, we reported that Ben Carson, the Secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), made an entire fool out of himself during his testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee when he confused a term used for foreclosed homes with Oreo cookies.

Take a look at this utter nonsense:

But, we ALSO want to highlight during that same testimony on May 21, Carson tried to play around with Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Rep. Maxine Waters, the chair of the committee. Obviously, both women were not here for the HUD chief’s incompetence and games and let the former brain surgeon know.

See, as the The Hill reported Pressley pressed him about his proposed steep cuts to housing aid and asked him whether he would allow his own grandmother to live in public housing that had such substandard conditions. That’s when Carson became disrespectful and snide.

“Yes or no, can you ask me some questions yourself and stop reading this silly stuff?” Carson replied.

“You don’t get to dictate what my line of questioning is. Reclaiming my time,” Pressley said, adding, “You’re a very smart man. You understand the question. Please answer it.”

Carson refused, telling the freshman Congresswoman from Massachusetts, “you already know the answer.

“I know the answer,” Pressley said. “Do you know the answer?”

“Reclaiming my time,” Carson said.

“You don’t get to do that,” Pressley told him.

“Oh,” Carson laughed.

Sigh.

But be clear: Waters wasn’t laughing.

“The time belongs to the gentle lady,” she said, later ripping into him for his plans on reducing rental assistance, barring undocumented immigrants from living in subsidized housing and delaying disaster relief to Puerto Rico (who are American citizens by the way.)

“[Your] department is actively causing harm,” Waters stressed.

I don’t know when these Republicans are going to learn that the Black women in Congress and Senate are not playing around with them. Like ever. But until they do, they will continue to get publicly humiliated like this.

[caption id="attachment_2988074" align="alignleft" width="802"] Source: Chelsea Lauren / Getty[/caption] It's unclear why these white Republicans continue to try Rep. Maxine Waters, but always be clear: She isn't the one. This is a hard lesson that Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin learned on Tuesday when he showed out during his testimony in front of the House Financial Services Committee, which Waters leads. See, the President Trump appointed advisor was upset that his testimony was taking too long—over three hours—and that he had a meeting to attend. Mnuchin tried to get testy, telling Waters that it was 5:08pm and he was told he could leave at 5pm. Apparently, he had a face-to-face with a senior official from the government of Bahrain to discuss efforts to combat counterterrorism financing, CNN noted. Yet, he told Waters he was willing to stay till 5:15. "It will be embarrassing if I keep this person waiting for a long period of time," Mnuchin said. Waters quickly responded: "Unfortunately, we are all pressed for time. I have the gavel at this point," Waters said. "If you wish to leave, you may." It was all downhill for him. Mnuchin thought he could outsmart Waters, by getting testy, trying to play a mind game and then having the audacity to tell the senior top Democrat how to do her job and when to bang her gavel. But in true Black auntie form, Waters snatched him up, real quick. "Please do not instruct me as to how I am to conduct this committee," she warned. Take a look for yourself: https://twitter.com/NBCNews/status/1115792764799578113 Did you hear how that crowd gasped when she read him for filth? Later, Waters explained the testy exchange with CNN's Anderson Cooper, saying that Mnuchin's meeting was secondary to his testimony in front of her committee. "When he said that he had somebody important (to meet), I don't think that there's anything or anybody more important than the Congress of the United States of America trying to find out what exactly this secretary is doing," she said. https://twitter.com/AC360/status/1115778295528861696 Listen...folks flocked to Twitter to applaud Waters, accuse Mnuchin of having little respect for Black women and to remind other Democrats that Auntie Maxine is the epitome of courage and the face of the resistance.

Ben Carson Tried To ‘Reclaim His Time,’ Maxine Waters Snatched It Right Back was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

