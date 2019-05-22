Sherri Shepherd Reveals Going A Year Without Sugar Has Reversed Her Type 2 Diabetes Diagnosis: “I Can’t Even Believe It!”

Ever since she decided to wean herself off of sugar last March, Sherri Shepherd has seen her health transform in tremendous ways. We’ve seen the weight loss and heard about the increased energy, but the 52-year-old also shared in an Instagram video on Monday that she was told by her doctor that her dietary changes have reversed her diabetes diagnosis. An A1C test (which is meant to identify one’s average blood glucose levels) that is above 6.5 is a sign of Type II diabetes. One that is between 5.7 and 6.4 is prediabetes. Sherri’s A1C level is now a 5.4.

“I just came back from the doctor’s office to get my A1C because I’m a Type 2 diabetic. In 2016, ’17 and ’18, my numbers were 6.6. The doctor prescribed Metformin for me. I just came out of the office and my numbers are 5.4,” she said. “The doctor said to me, ‘You’re not even prediabetic! What did you do?’ I can’t even believe it! I know it’s because I’ve been off sugar since March 2018, and it’s because Jeffrey said to me, ‘Mommy, if you die, who’s going to be my bodyguard?’ I can’t even believe this.”

The comedian and actress stated that all of the women in her family have struggled with and died from diabetes, so to get to this point with her own health is something she is overjoyed about.

“I lost my mom in her early 40s to diabetic complications,” she said in the same video. “I just lost my aunt. She had diabetes and she had her leg cut off. She died. Both my sisters are on insulin right now. It runs in my family. I just want to encourage you. You can take this journey to health. You can be healthy. Who are you living for? Who needs you here? Oh my gosh, I’m so sorry I don’t have my eyelashes, my glam, my wig on, I just had to let you know, 5.4 from 6.6! You can do this! You can do it!”

Shepherd also thanked fans in her caption for their support, which helped her stay on track and as she put it, kick diabetes’ a–.

“I knew I had to make lifestyle changes or I would die,” she said. “I wanted to share this good news with you to say THANKYOU to each person who texted, posted and dm’d me encouragement throughout my road back to health. I feel so good right now I could scream.”

Shepherd, for the record, is also a keto diet fan. She started it last July following her sugar banishment. All of her efforts and decisions have clearly paid off.

“Just want to encourage you that this can be done,” she said. “You have people who love you and need you to be here. Live for you! Live for them!”

