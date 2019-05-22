Neighbor Calls Cops On Black Woman Because She Played Her Malcom X & Angela Davis Speeches Too Loud

A Black woman in North Carolina was arrested and charged over the most ridiculous event, all which took place on her private property.

According to IndyWeek, nine police officers in Garner, North Carolina, raided Mikisa Thompson’s home on May 16 around 10 p.m., claiming they received a noise complaint.

A white neighbor had called 911, and #GarnerPolice say Mikisa Thompson, who was listening to #MalcomX speeches, violated a noise ordinance—a misdemeanor. Thompson's speakers, iPhones, and computers were seized. https://t.co/IpRW6zNJ80 pic.twitter.com/WgqB5Xk4r8 — Indy Week (@indyweek) May 22, 2019

Thompson’s neighbor Don Barnette, 65, told officers he was alarmed by the “loud Islamic Muslim preaching” coming from Thompson’s house when in reality she was merely playing audio from speeches given by Malcolm X and Angela Davis, activists who relished in their Black pride.

Thompson was accused of playing “amplified speech being projected by some sound amplification device,” according to a search warrant issued by Garner Police Department.

She will have to pay a $500 fine for violating the city’s noise ordinance and was charged with a 3 class misdemeanor. She was also given a summons to appear in court on June 24.

Under the city’s noise ordinance, the “playing of any radio, phonograph, television set, record player, sound reproduction device or any musical instrument in such a manner or with such volume during the hours between 11:00 p.m. and 7:00 a.m., as to annoy or disturb the quiet, comfort, or repose of persons in any dwelling house, apartment or other type of residence” is against the law.

“There was no provocation or warning,” Thompson told IndyWeek via email. “They were watching the house all day. Garner PD wants to kill me.”

Thompson’s children were barricaded in an upstairs bathroom during the raid, but eventually escaped and posted a snippet of the event on social media.

Police seized several items from Thompson’s home including a laptop, a computer monitor and speakers, at least seven iPhones, a MacBook, an alarm clock and charging cables, IndyWeek reports.

The raid follows a separate incident with the Garner Police Department which occurred on April 22. Both events were the result of Barnette filing a police complaint for loud noise. Police took Thompson’s stereo and also charged her with a $50 fine.

“First, we warned Ms. Thompson and asked her to turn it down. When she refused and received a second complaint, we issued her a citation for violation of the ordinance,” Garner police Captain Joe Binns told IndyWeek.

Thompson says that her stereo still remains in the police department’s possession.

Barnette insists that he is not racist and even went so far to say that he feels he is the victim of a “hate crime” due to the noise exposure.

“I don’t have anything against any black person that acts like they’ve got sense,” Barnette told IndyWeek.

Thompson of course begs to differ.

“The victim of a hate crime is picking up the phone on black people whose only crime that you can detect is that they are playing Islamic speeches,” she said. “They are filled with hate because it’s a strong black voice and it’s Islamic preaching. All you know is it was loud, it was black, and it was somebody proud of being black, and you wanted to put it to an end.”

This story was originally published on madamenoire.com.

