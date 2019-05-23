Raleigh Women Disappearance in Nash County ‘Suspicious’

Investigators say the disappearance of a Raleigh women appears suspicious. 51-year old Sarah Patterson was last seen laving a family members home in Spring Hope Thursday night. Family members say she did not show up for work for her shift as a nurse this past weekend. She was reported missing on Monday, and was last seen driving a 2010 burgundy Honda Accord, license plate number FBK-8456..

MISSING: have you seen Sarah Patterson? She’s from Raleigh and was last seen in Spring Hope on Thursday. I’ll have the latest on the investigation on #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/b3oj619KJy — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) May 22, 2019

Patterson is described as 5’4″ and about 180 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and known to wear prescription glasses. Anyone with information should call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-1510, or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

