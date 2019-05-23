CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Raleigh Women Disappearance in Nash County ‘Suspicious’

0 reads
Leave a comment
Double Homicide In Peabody, MA

Source: Boston Globe / Getty

Investigators say the disappearance of a Raleigh women appears suspicious. 51-year old Sarah Patterson was last seen laving a family members home in Spring Hope Thursday night. Family members say she did not show up for work for her shift as a nurse this past weekend. She was reported missing on Monday, and was last seen driving a 2010 burgundy Honda Accord, license plate number FBK-8456..

Patterson is described as 5’4″ and about 180 pounds, with brown eyes, short brown hair, and known to wear prescription glasses. Anyone with information should call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at (252) 459-1510, or Crimestoppers at (252) 977-1111.

Must Read:

Boy Bye! Ben Carson Confuses Housing Foreclosures With Oreo Cookies

Raleigh Women Disappearance in Nash County ‘Suspicious’ was originally published on foxync.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 2 days ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 3 days ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 1 week ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 2 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 4 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 1 month ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close