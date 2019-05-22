CHART-TOPPER KELONTAE GAVIN OFFERS NEW RADIO SINGLE “THERE’S NO ONE LIKE YOU” AND FRESH NEW LOOK

ATLANTA, GA (Friday, May 17, 2019) – -With a fresh new look 20-year-old social media phenom and chart-topping independent recording artist Kelontae Gavin has released his new radio single “There’s No One Like You,” to gospel radio. Co-written by Gavin along with hitmakers Marquis Boone and TedyP – both of which co-produced the track is soaring praise & worship song that is in step with modern congregational anthems by the likes of Israel Houghton, Jesus Culture, Bethel Music, and Fred Hammond to name a few.

Distributed by Warner Music Group, this is the inspiring follow-up to the Billboard Top 5 breakthrough radio smash, “No Ordinary Worship,” by Gavin, which spent 53 weeks on Billboard’s Gospel Airplay Top 30 chart, crossed over onto mainstream radio spending multiple weeks on Billboard’s Adult R&B Airplay Top 40 chart, and generated over 15 million streams. Additionally, Gavin made appearances on three other Billboard charts, Next Big Sound, Hot Gospel Songs and Gospel Digital Songs Sales.

Both of Gavin’s radio singles are lifted from his freshman album release The Higher Experience (MBE/Tyscot/WMG), which released April 2018 and reached #1 on the Top Gospel Albums chart later that year. He earned him four Stellar Gospel Music Award nominations including the coveted Male Vocalist of the Year and Contemporary Album of the Year to name a few. Gavin made his first major award show performance appearance on BET Networks broadcast airing in April.

About Kelontae Gavin:

Kelontae Gavin’s success has humble beginnings. He became a viral sensation in 2014 after he was recorded singing the Rev. Paul Jones’ “I Won’t Complain” by a lunch lady in his school cafeteria in Summerville, South Carolina. Since then, Gavin has made a name for himself in the music industry. He signed a record deal with record executive/ hitmaker Marquis Boone and his MBE Enterprises in partnership with Tyscot Records in 2016. Gavin’s single EP release, “Higher,” reached the Top 25 on Billboard Hot Single Sales chart that same year and earned him his first Stellar Award nomination for Youth Project of the Year in 2018. Gavin then released his 11-track full-length debut live album The Higher Experience and reached #1 on the Gospel Albums chart. His single “No Ordinary Worship” spent 53 weeks at Gospel radio and reached Top 5 on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs (#4), Gospel Airplay (#5), and Gospel Digital Song Sales charts (#5).

