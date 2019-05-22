CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Teacher Quits After Threats To Shoot Up School

20 reads
Leave a comment
African American high school or college student studying late

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

A Hillsborough teacher has resignation from Pathways Elementary School in Hillsborough, after some of her colleagues came forward to report that she had threatened to shoot up the school.

Kristen Michelle Thompson, 38, of 2108 Strebor St. in Durham, was charged Tuesday with communicating a threat of mass violence. Her bond was set at $1,000, and she paid it, court records show. She has a court date on June 14.

According to the warrant for her arrest, Thompson told three of her fellow teachers that she’d signal them with a message – “the squash is ripe” – to get out of the school because she was going to open fire. Another teacher told investigators that Thompson said, “any day she does not come in and shoot the school is a good day.”

Source:  WRAL.com

Hillsborough school teacher , Kristen Michelle Thompson , Pathways Elementary School in Hillsborough , school threat

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 6 days ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 2 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 4 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 1 month ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close