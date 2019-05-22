Teacher Quits After Threats To Shoot Up School

A Hillsborough teacher has resignation from Pathways Elementary School in Hillsborough, after some of her colleagues came forward to report that she had threatened to shoot up the school.

Kristen Michelle Thompson, 38, of 2108 Strebor St. in Durham, was charged Tuesday with communicating a threat of mass violence. Her bond was set at $1,000, and she paid it, court records show. She has a court date on June 14.

According to the warrant for her arrest, Thompson told three of her fellow teachers that she’d signal them with a message – “the squash is ripe” – to get out of the school because she was going to open fire. Another teacher told investigators that Thompson said, “any day she does not come in and shoot the school is a good day.”

Source: WRAL.com

