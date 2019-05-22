Get Up Erica
EXCLUSIVE PREMIERE: John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez “I Made It Out” [VIDEO]

John P. Kee

Source: eOne Nashville / eOne Nashville

Earlier this year, Entertainment One Nashville announced its newest member to its roster of stars – John P. Kee. While he’s news to the eOne team, the award-winning singer is a legend in gospel music. Some of the most notable songs from the Prince of Gospel Music, “known both for his signature, soulful, husky voice and for mixing traditional gospel with modern contemporary gospel,” include “Standing in the Need,” “Jesus is Real” and “Life & Favor.”

In this next chapter of his journey, the first bit of Kee’s collaboration with eOne includes a full-length album titled I Made It Out (to be released in September 2019), in which the debut single is a title track featuring Zacardi Cortez.

The upbeat song is complimented by an upbeat video set in a few different churches with a cameo by a choir and congregation full of energy matching Kee’s energy we all know and love. See it first below!

Exclusive Premiere – John P. Kee feat. Zacardi Cortez “I Made It Out”:

In addition to making music, Kee has also been pastoring New Life Fellowship Center in Charlotte, NC since it was birthed in 1995.

