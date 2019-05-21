CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

T.I. To Be Honored At 32nd Annual ASCAP Awards!!

2 reads
Leave a comment

 

t.i. simmer jam stretchd

Source: t.i. simmer jam stretchd / t.i. simmer jam stretchd

T.I. has been named as one of the honorees for the 32nd Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers announced they will be hosting their annual award show next month and T.I. will be honored with their first ever “Voice of the Culture” Award. The new honor was created “to celebrate ASCAP songwriters and artists who have had a major influence on music and culture.”

Related Stories:

T.I.’s Trap Music Museum Reportedly Removes Kodak Black Artwork

T.I. , “As A Black Man You Were Born A Target.” {VIDEO}

Text “K975” To 52140 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

LIKE K97.5 On Facebook To Keep Up With your favorite artist and celebrity news!

<span style=”font-family: Calibri,Verdana,Helvetica,Arial

 

T.I. To Be Honored At 32nd Annual ASCAP Awards!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 1 day ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 2 days ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 6 days ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 2 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 4 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 1 month ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close