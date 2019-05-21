T.I. has been named as one of the honorees for the 32nd Annual ASCAP Rhythm & Soul Music Awards. The American Society of Composers, Authors, and Publishers announced they will be hosting their annual award show next month and T.I. will be honored with their first ever “Voice of the Culture” Award. The new honor was created “to celebrate ASCAP songwriters and artists who have had a major influence on music and culture.”

T.I. To Be Honored At 32nd Annual ASCAP Awards!! was originally published on hiphopnc.com

