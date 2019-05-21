Morehouse Graduate Shares How Having His Student Loans Paid Off Is Life Changing [VIDEO]

05.21.19
This past weekend, Morehouse College graduates received the gift of a lifetime from Robert F. Smith. He was at the graduation to give the commencement speech and it was there the billionaire, businessman, investor and philanthropist told students he would be wiping their student debt.

The reaction of the graduates, parents and everyone there was priceless.

One of the graduates, Kyle Jackson spoke about that day and how thankful he is to receive this gift.

Jackson said, “My parents feel great. It’s a weight off their shoulder.”

As far as future plans for the graduate he would like to work in the marketing industry and also has dreams to manage music artists.

Jackson is also looking for someone to invest in his gaming app he’s trying to launch.

Make sure you check out the full interview and congratulations to the Class of 2019!

African descent college student at college graduation.

