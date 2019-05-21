A couple weeks ago Kim Kardashian shared with the world that her and Kanye welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. This past weekend she announced his name is Psalm.
GRIFF mentioned that people that aren’t familiar with the Bible won’t say his name right.
Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
He believes the pronunciation will be wrong and Psalm will always have to correct people.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
GRIFF thinks that if Kanye and Kim have another baby they can name them Deuteronomy or another book of the Bible.
SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: God Bless The Curry Family [VIDEO]
We shall see what happens with baby Psalm’s name in the future, but for now watch the full prayer up top!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!
1. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 1 of 10
2. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 2 of 10
3. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 3 of 10
4. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 4 of 10
5. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 5 of 10
6. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 6 of 10
7. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 7 of 10
8. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 8 of 10
9. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 9 of 10
10. GRIFF's "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"Source:Brianna Dowd 10 of 10
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Ciara Shares Her Excitement Over Getting Accepted To Harvard
- Jason Mitchell Dropped From ‘The Chi’ Over “Inappropriate Behavior”
- #SistasRockTheVote: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office
GRIFF’s Prayer: Problems Kanye & Kim Kardashian’s New Son Will Have Due To His Name [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com