GRIFF’s Prayer: Problems Kanye & Kim Kardashian’s New Son Will Have Due To His Name [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 05.21.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

A couple weeks ago Kim Kardashian shared with the world that her and Kanye welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. This past weekend she announced his name is Psalm.

GRIFF mentioned that people that aren’t familiar with the Bible won’t say his name right.

Text “ERICA” to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

He believes the pronunciation will be wrong and Psalm will always have to correct people.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

GRIFF thinks that if Kanye and Kim have another baby they can name them Deuteronomy or another book of the Bible.

SEE ALSO: GRIFF’s Prayer: God Bless The Curry Family [VIDEO]

We shall see what happens with baby Psalm’s name in the future, but for now watch the full prayer up top!

GRIFF "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS"

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

10 photos Launch gallery

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

Continue reading See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF’s “Faith By The Numbers” Show!

See Exclusive Photos From GRIFF's "Faith By The Numbers" Show!

GRIFF was so happy about his "FAITH BY THE NUMBERS" show and is very thankful to everyone that has supported his career in the past, present and will in the future.  

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: Problems Kanye & Kim Kardashian’s New Son Will Have Due To His Name [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
 10 hours ago
05.21.19
Billionaire Robert F. Smith Pledges To Pay Off…
 1 day ago
05.20.19
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 5 days ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 2 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 4 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 4 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 1 month ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close