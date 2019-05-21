CLOSE
Oh No! Dress Barn Is Going Out Of Business

Priscilla Ono x Eloquii Collection

Source: Nagina Lane / @photosbynae / @PhotosByNae

On Monday Dressbarn announced it will be closing it’s clothing chain operations.  CEO Gary Muto issued a statement saying, “It has been our pleasure to serve you, making it all the more difficult to let you know that the decision has been made to begin winding down the Dressbarn business,”

Muto said the company will eventually close all its roughly 650 Dressbarn stores, but that they remain open for now. Ascena, the parent company, indicated the winddown would not affect its other brands — which include Ann Taylor and Loft.

