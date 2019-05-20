Guess What City Is Named One of Worst Places in America for Blacks

According to MSN Money the Cincinnati metro area is one of the worst places for African-Americans in the U.S.! The Cincinnati metro area including Northern Kentucky landed 48th on the worst list. MSN Money has based their list on the disparities in each city between black and white residents in various social and economic measures.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
African-Americans households typically earn 61 cents for every dollar compared to Caucasian homes in America. Black household incomes in Cincinnati are significantly lower compared to the average in America. Black households in the Cincinnati metro area earn 49.6% of the area’s medium white household. That’s only an average of $32,429 per year.
It is also being reported that African-Americans in Cincinnati have a harder time finding employment in the area. Cincinnati’s labor force unemployment rates for African-Americans is at 11.5% significantly higher than the average for Whites at 04.1%.
TRENDING STORY: Cincinnati is One of The Most Livable Cities in the US for Minimum Wage Workers
Famous Ohioans
Famous Ohioans
1. George ClooneySource: 1 of 23
2. Eddie LevertSource: 2 of 23
3. Lebron JamesSource: 3 of 23
4. Anita BakerSource: 4 of 23
5. Gerald LevertSource: 5 of 23
6. John LegendSource: 6 of 23
7. Katie HolmesSource: 7 of 23
8. Halle BerrySource: 8 of 23
9. Terrence HowardSource: 9 of 23
10. Katt WilliamsSource: 10 of 23
11. Dave ChappelleSource: 11 of 23
12. Steven SpielbergSource: 12 of 23
13. Drew CareySource: 13 of 23
14. Nancy WilsonSource: 14 of 23
15. Sarah Jessica ParkerSource: 15 of 23
16. Arsenio HallSource: 16 of 23
17. Neil ArmstrongSource: 17 of 23
18. Shad Moss AKA Bow WowSource: 18 of 23
19. Phillip Michael ThomasSource: 19 of 23
20. Thomas EdisonSource: 20 of 23
21. Kym WhitleySource: 21 of 23
22. Bootsy CollinsSource: 22 of 23
23. Steve HarveySource: 23 of 23
The Latest:
- Oprah Claps Back At Troll Telling Her To Pay Off College Students’ Loans Too
- These Abortion Bills Aren’t About Unborn Children, They’re About Power!
- Police Peacefully Arrest Suspected Cop Killer One Week After Killing Unarmed Pamela Turner
- You’re About To Miss The Ernie Barnes Exhibit At The NC Museum Of History
- Queen Latifah And Will Smith To Produce Hiphop Infused ‘Romeo And Juliet’ For Netflix
- #SistasRockTheVote: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office
- Jada Pinkett Smith Admits To An ‘Unhealthy Relationship’
- Actor Jason Mitchell Reportedly Fired From “The Chi” Over Misconduct Allegations
- Oh No! Dress Barn Is Going Out Of Business
- Warrant For STAYUMBL Aggressive Driver
Guess What City Is Named One of Worst Places in America for Blacks was originally published on wiznation.com