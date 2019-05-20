CLOSE
Christian Coffee Company Donates Cars To Struggling Moms

Burly Man Coffee, a Christian-owned coffee company last December helped out a mother of a 16-year-old non-verbal autistic boy by giving her a new car. Now the company wants to help out 100 more mothers.

According to the Christian Post, Celeste Bokstrom was so happy after receiving that life changing gift.

She recalls before getting the car her saving up $2,000 to purchase one. After buying it she went to register the vehicle and found out that it was stolen and she couldn’t keep it.

When the coffee shop owners, Jeremy and Tiana Wiles, heard about what happened they decided to help.

He said, “I think that God looks down and He sees you stuck. He doesn’t want you to be stuck. We thought we would do something to keep you moving forward.”

Burly Man Coffee has decided to continue to pay it forward by donating 100 cars to single mothers.

Tiana Wiles said, “There are single moms barely staying afloat because some men have abandoned ship. Burly Man Coffee has stepped up to fill in the gap and provide relief by meeting their most critical needs.”

Watch the first episode of Burly Man Coffee Giving Back below.

Christian Coffee Company Donates Cars To Struggling Moms was originally published on getuperica.com

