Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis Speak On How They've Evolved With 30 Years In The Music Industry, New Album & More

05.20.19
With over 30 years in the music industry, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis continue to show that they aren’t going anywhere. The dynamic duo has written songs for Janet Jackson, Yolanda Adams and many more.

In 2017, they were inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis wrote the new song for Sounds of Blackness titled “Til I Found You.” This song has an old school feel that is good for your soul. The two will also release their first compilation ever at the end of the year.

During the interview they also talked about the late, Big Jim Wright, who passed away. They mentioned that he was like a brother to them, a master composer as well as pianist and would be there for you no matter what.

Listen to the full interview with Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis up top and listen to “Til I Found You” below!

