You’re About To Miss The Ernie Barnes Exhibit At The NC Museum Of History

Time is running out for you to check out the incredible Ernie Barnes exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of History. The exhibit closes on May 27th after 10 months and more than 120,000 visitors.

“This exhibition showcases many unpublished Ernie Barnes original paintings, as well as artifacts from his life. Barnes was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina. After five seasons as a professional football player, he retired at age 27 to pursue art,” according to the museum’s website.

CLOSING SOON: Our exhibit, "The North Carolina Roots of Artist Ernie Barnes," will be #closing on Memorial Day at 5 pm! A former @NCCU athlete and @NFL player, Barnes was the #first American professional athlete to become a renowned painter! 🏈🎨 https://t.co/92wRBaYg17 pic.twitter.com/GzajGVJPNE — NC Museum of History (@NCmuseumhistory) May 14, 2019

"Lift Every Voice" is a powerful painting by @DurhamNC artist Ernie Barnes, promoting faith, unification and diversity. 🙌 Closing May 27, see the artwork for yourself in our #exhibit, "The North Carolina Roots of Artist Ernie Barnes," this weekend! https://t.co/hYM8ggVQy8 pic.twitter.com/R2hQPfzsik — NC Museum of History (@NCmuseumhistory) May 17, 2019

