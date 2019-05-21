CLOSE
You're About To Miss The Ernie Barnes Exhibit At The NC Museum Of History

Time is running out for you to check out the incredible Ernie Barnes exhibit at the North Carolina Museum of History. The exhibit closes on May 27th after 10 months and more than 120,000 visitors.

“This exhibition showcases many unpublished Ernie Barnes original paintings, as well as artifacts from his life. Barnes was born and raised in Durham, North Carolina. After five seasons as a professional football player, he retired at age 27 to pursue art,” according to the museum’s website.

 

 

 

