Anthony Brown & group therapy Soars to No. 2 on Billboard Gospel Digital Songs Sales With “Blessings on Blessings”

McDonald's Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

The Grammy Award nominated act Anthony Brown & group therapy, has debuted at no. 2 on Billboard’s Gospel Digital Song Sales chart with the sizzling hot, feel-good groove, “Blessings on Blessings” (Key of A Music/Tyscot/ Fair Trade Services). The Track also enters the prestigious Billboard Hot Gospel Songs hybrid (combining sales, streams and radio airplay) chart at No. 11 while climbing from No 28 last week at No 20 on this week;s Billboard Gospel Airplay chart.

The Maryland-based group brightens the catchy track with a booming bass line and a hint of the DMV’s homegrown, percussive Go-go rhythm.  Brown’s raspy roar is upfront, leading his singing flock like a pied piper of positive affirmations.

“Blessings on Blessings is my personal anthem for his year,” says Brown who wrote the tune.

