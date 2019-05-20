CLOSE
RCA INSPIRATION CELEBRATES THE 2019 BET AWARDS NOMINATIONS WITH TWO NODS

BMI Trailblazers of Gospel Music - Show

Source: Erika Goldring / Getty

Nashville, TN (May 19, 2019) – RCA Inspiration celebrates the 2019 BET Awards nominations, with two nods in the category of Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award. Kirk Franklin is nominated for his chart-topping hit song “Love Theory,” from his upcoming album LONG LIVE LOVE (Fo Yo Soul/RCA), and Snoop Dogg (feat. Rance Allen) is nominated for the acclaimed hit “Blessing Me Again,” from his chart-topping Gospel release Snoop Dogg Presents Bible of Love (All The Time Entertainment/RCA Inspiration). Franklin garners an additional nomination in the Dr. Bobby Jones Best Gospel / Inspirational Award category for his featured performance with Tori Kelly on her hit song “Never Alone.” The 2019 BET Awards will take place in Los Angeles, airing live on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at 8 PM/7C.

