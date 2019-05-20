Gospel SuperFest Live TV Recording Set For June 22, 2019, Hosted By Wendy Raquel Robinson

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (May 19, 2019) – The 19th Annual African Pride Gospel SuperFest TV spectacular presented by The Cartwright Foundation is set for June 22, 2019 in Dayton, Ohio at the Schuster Performing Arts Center. Hosted by NAACP Image® Award-Winning Actress Wendy Raquel Robinson, this year’s star-studded celebration of Gospel music will include performances from the biggest names in Gospel. The show’s Lifetime Achievement honors are being awarded to Pastor Donnie McClurkin and The Rance Allen Group for their trailblazing and transformative music and ministries.

Unity Media Limited of Ohio, the show’s creator, is producing the concert-event and international television recording. “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome African Pride as our title sponsor for 2019 and we have been blessed and very fortunate to remain relevant to our viewers, the gospel music fan-base and to corporate America,” says Bobby Cartwright, Jr. who is the show’s executive producer and founder. “Our African Pride family is excited to partner with the Gospel SuperFest as their 2019 title sponsor,” says Kendria Strong, African Pride director of marketing. “Gospel music is a staple in many homes and communities that we serve, and we look forward to joining the Gospel SuperFest team for what will surely be an empowering celebration.”

The evening’s mega lineup includes Deitrick Haddon, Tina Campbell, Tye Tribbett, Ricky Dillard & New G, J. Moss, Bri, Tonya Baker, Byron Cage, Tasha Page-Lockhart, Isabel Davis, and Jonathan Nelson. Also scheduled to appear are Demetrius West, 21:03, Ted Winn, Sensere, Zacardi Cortez, Doe Jones and many other “surprise” special guests.

As the nation’s largest TV recording in the field of urban-targeted- inspirational music, the Broadway-styled production draws star power from across the country. The SuperFest has maintained a consistent presence in broadcast syndication for 19 consecutive years and has been carried by major TV network affiliates including ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX, CW, MYTV.

