Whatever you need…let God hear from you FIRST!

If you need financial help, Power to push back from the table, to exercise, to forgive, from cheating, to being kind, considerate, from porn… God can give you what you need and help you get it done!

If you need Power to stay away from someone’s wife or husband, boyfriend, girlfriend, JUST to do what is right…

Power to tell the truth, power to speak up for yourself, power to tell someone NO…God can help you do it!

If you need power to take responsibility for your own actions and not blame someone else, power to admit when you are wrong, power to accept the truth, POWER to NOT Put demands on someone for something you want from them when you are on the outside looking in, just trust God, and focus on YOUR purpose and where God is trying to take you!

Power to not get caught up, trying to impress people, peers or trying to get a reaction…

POWER to pray for God’s WILL over your life…YES!

May God speak to your minds, hearts and souls today and remember the power of God is powerful than you can ever imagine!

Have a great day and PUT a Praise on It!

Words from Sheilah Belle: Whatever you need, let God hear from YOU first! was originally published on praiserichmond.com

The Belle Posted 14 hours ago

