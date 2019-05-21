SistasRockTheVote: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office

Sybrina Fulton, the mother of Trayvon Martin, is running for office in Miami.

On Saturday (May 18), she shared her plans for representing District 1 in the Miami-Dade County Country Commission.

“My time as a public servant began 30 years ago at Miami-Dade County. Since 2012, I have advocated tirelessly to empower our communities and make them safer,” Fulton said in an Instagram post Sunday.

Adding, “But the work is not done. I am proud to announce that I will run to represent District 1 on the county commission.”

According to CNN, the seat Fulton is seeking will be vacant in 2020 after term limits will prevent current District 1 Commissioner Barbara Jordan from running again. As of now, Fulton’s opponent will be Miami Gardens Mayor Oliver G. Gilbert III is also running to fill the seat.

Fulton’s campaign manager, Willis Howard, told CNN that Fulton’s history living in Miami and her leadership mantra is exactly what is needed in politics.

“This is where she lives, this is where she grew up, this is where her family lives. All politics is local,” he said. “It’s the type of leadership I think this area has been asking for.”

Howard added that Fulton had been thinking about running for public office for a while.

“I guess she had to wait till it got right with her mind and heart about being more of an advocate and actually being the leadership that you want, and the leadership you wanted,” Howard said.

She plans to run on a platform that focuses on “economic development, attaining more workforce housing and affordable housing and curbing gun violence.”

As we know, in 2012, her son unarmed 17-year-old son Trayvon, was shot to death by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman in a gated community in Sandford, Florida. Zimmerman was later acquitted by a jury for murder.

Fulton wouldn’t be the first of the “Mothers of the Movement” to run for public office in the past year.

In April, Michael Brown’s mother, Lesley McSpadden, ran for city council in Ferguson, but sadly lost her race. While last November, Lucy McBath, Jordan Davis’ mom, beat Republican Rep. Karen Handel in a tight Congressional race in Georgia. Rep. McBath also made history by being the first Democrat in 30 years to win in that seat in the Atlanta suburb.

All we can say is good luck Sybrina! You got this!

RELATED NEWS:

Next Time, Trump’s Attorney General Should Play The Lotto Instead Of Kamala Harris

Trump’s Treasury Secretary Tried It, But Auntie Maxine Finished It (And Him)

Lori Lightfoot Becomes Chicago’s First Black Female Mayor, Defeating Toni Preckwinkle

#SistasRockTheVote: Sybrina Fulton, Trayvon Martin’s Mother, Running For Office was originally published on hellobeautiful.com