Sunday School Review “Don’t Act Superior To Others”

THIS SUNDAY SCHOOL OVERVIEW FEATURES HIGHLIGHTS OF THE LESSON EACH WEEK. BIBLICAL TRANSLATIONS WILL VARY, BUT THE MAIN RESOURCE WILL BE THE TOWNSEND PRESS SUNDAY SCHOOL COMMENTARY, 98th   EDITION. THIS FEATURE IS DESIGNED TO BE OF HELP TO THOSE WHO CANNOT ATTEND THEIR LOCAL CHURCH AND/OR SUNDAY SCHOOL.

Lesson Title: THE CALL OF THE GENTILES

Adult/Young Adult Topic: SURRENDERING PRIDE

Printed Text: Romans 11:11-24

KEY VERSE: Romans 11:18 (NIV)

Do not consider yourself to be superior to those other branches. If you do, consider this: You do not support the root, but the root supports you.

Source: Townsend Press Sunday School Commentary – 98th Edition, 2018-2019

 UNIFYING LESSON PRINCIPLE:

Privileged people often feel superior to others. What is the corrective to such feelings of superiority? Paul warned the Gentile believers that their acceptance into grace must not make them feel superior to their Jewish brothers and sisters.

CONCLUDING REFLECTION:

Paul feared that some Gentile believers in Roe were in danger of falling into Israel’s sin of pride and unbelief (disobedience). He urged them not to boast that they have replaced Israel. He showed them that the Jews are the natural, cultivated, fallen branches of the olive tree, and that it would not be difficult for God to bring them back into the blessings promised to Abraham. After all, God had grafted the Gentiles into the tree as wild branches, so why could He not restore the natural branches to the site where they once grew?

PRAYER:

We thank you, O God, for grafting us into the heritage, history, and promise you made to Israel. We are grateful for the mercy extended to those of us who were once excluded as outsiders but have now been brought into the covenant made with Abraham and confirmed through the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, our Lord.  In Jesus’ name we pray. Amen

