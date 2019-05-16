GRIFF’s Prayer: God Bless The Curry Family [VIDEO]

Get Up Erica
| 05.16.19
Leave a comment
Dismiss

If you haven’t been watching the NBA playoffs you’re truly missing out. Stephen Curry, who is on the Golden State Warriors is playing against his younger brother, Seth Curry, who is on the Portland Trail Blazers.

GRIFF mentioned that he’s praying for their parents because they now have to choose which team to root for.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

The parents flipped a coin and the mom is wearing the Trail Blazers jersey, while the dad is rocking the golden State Warriors.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

He believes that the Curry family should only be wearing Golden State because Steph is going to win it all.

Check out the full video up top!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

GRIFF’s Prayer: God Bless The Curry Family [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 18 hours ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 2 weeks ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 3 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 3 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 1 month ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 month ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close