If you haven’t been watching the NBA playoffs you’re truly missing out. Stephen Curry, who is on the Golden State Warriors is playing against his younger brother, Seth Curry, who is on the Portland Trail Blazers.

GRIFF mentioned that he’s praying for their parents because they now have to choose which team to root for.

The parents flipped a coin and the mom is wearing the Trail Blazers jersey, while the dad is rocking the golden State Warriors.

He believes that the Curry family should only be wearing Golden State because Steph is going to win it all.

GRIFF's Prayer: God Bless The Curry Family [VIDEO]

Posted 9 hours ago

