Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Will Headline ESSENCE Festival This Year

Although her time in the White House is long over, Michelle Obama has no plans of slowing down anytime soon. After a life-changing year including record breaking sales of her memoir, Becoming and a nation-wide book tour that’s just as successful, our forever First Lady is slated to join one of the largest celebrations of Black culture ever by appearing at this year’s ESSENCE Festival. In an announcement made today, ESSENCE confirmed that Mrs. Obama will headline their 25th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival of Culture, taking place in New Orleans on July 4-7.

“We are indescribably thrilled and honored to have ‘Forever First Lady’ Michelle Obama as a part of our 25th Anniversary ESSENCE Festival, which will mark our most exciting and extensive programming to date,” said Michelle Ebanks, CEO of Essence Communications.

This appearance marks the former First Lady’s first engagement at ESSENCE Fest and will include a sit-down interview at the Louisiana Superdome on July 6th where she’ll discuss her record-setting memoir and plans for the future.

“As inspiring and aspirational as it is relatable, Mrs. Obama’s story – told on her own terms – is a remarkable example and celebration of everyday Black women who accomplish extraordinary things, who confront challenges with courage and truth, and who remind us that all things are possible when we support one another,” Ebanks continued. “Over 25 years, the Festival has done just that – becoming a cultural home for millions of Black women to honor, celebrate and engage each other in service and sisterhood, laughter and love, and empowerment and community.”

Hosted by Loni Love, this year’s ESSENCE Fest will be a “celebration of 1994’s most culturally impactful and transformative albums” as the ‘Becoming’ author will join an A-list line up of over 80 performers including 90s hip hop legends, Missy Elliot, Nas and Mary J Blige. ESSENCE confirms that this year’s festival will have its largest footprint ever with the addition of enhanced cultural experiences such as the ESSENCE Black Excellence Awards and the ESSENCE Food & Wine Festival that span across 10 venues throughout the city of New Orleans.

RELATED STORIES:

Diddy & His Daughters Are Black Royalty On The Cover Of Essence

Slay! Issa Rae Is Absolutely Glowing On The April Cover Of Essence

Our Forever First Lady Michelle Obama Will Headline ESSENCE Festival This Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Sharde Gillam Posted 23 mins ago

Also On The Light 103.9 FM: