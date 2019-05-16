CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her Great-Grandmother: “My Heart Can’t Take It”

0 reads
Leave a comment
Dreamville Festival 2019

Source: Brandon Todd – @branndannart / Dreamville Festival

Via Madamenoire:

Songstress Teyana Taylor shared some devastating news with her millions of social media followers on Tuesday.

The KTSE singer revealed that she is suffering a painful loss with the death of her great-grandmother.

“The last thing I wanted to wake up to… RIP to my great grandma Nan..my heart can’t take it smh I am extremely overwhelmed with all that is happening,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

 

The photo, which appears to have been taken around the holidays shows Taylor and her Nan wrapped in a loving embrace.

Several of Taylor’s celebrity friends offered their condolences in the comment section.

“I’m so sorry T May God cover you and your family w deep healing comfort during this time,” SZA replied

“Oh sweetheart. Anyone can tell she was adored. I’m sorry for your loss. Nan’s are so important,” wrote Jill Scott.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her Great-Grandmother: “My Heart Can’t Take It” was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 9 hours ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 1 week ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 3 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 1 month ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 month ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close