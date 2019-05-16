Via Madamenoire:

Songstress Teyana Taylor shared some devastating news with her millions of social media followers on Tuesday.

The KTSE singer revealed that she is suffering a painful loss with the death of her great-grandmother.

“The last thing I wanted to wake up to… RIP to my great grandma Nan..my heart can’t take it smh I am extremely overwhelmed with all that is happening,” Taylor wrote on Instagram.

The photo, which appears to have been taken around the holidays shows Taylor and her Nan wrapped in a loving embrace.

Several of Taylor’s celebrity friends offered their condolences in the comment section.

“I’m so sorry T May God cover you and your family w deep healing comfort during this time,” SZA replied

“Oh sweetheart. Anyone can tell she was adored. I’m sorry for your loss. Nan’s are so important,” wrote Jill Scott.

Teyana Taylor Grieves The Painful Loss Of Her Great-Grandmother: “My Heart Can’t Take It” was originally published on getuperica.com