DJ Khaled’s ‘Father of Asahd: The Album Experience’ Documentary Screening Moved To The Apollo Theater’s ‘Father of Asahd: The Album Experience’ Documentary Screening Moved To The Apollo Theater On Tuesday, May 21, 2019

NEW YORK, May 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ — Yesterday, global music and entertainment streaming platform TIDAL and DJ Khaled announced a series of exclusives, including a documentary and CRWN interview, highlighting the journey of creating Father of Asahd. Due to overwhelming demand, the documentary release and screening is being moved to a larger venue, the historic Apollo theater in New York City on Tuesday, May 21.

Father of Asahd: The Album Experience will be screened before Khaled sits down with Elliott Wilson for an in-depth CRWN interview about the project. The streaming service will still be celebrating the highly anticipated album with an exclusive album release party in NYC on Friday, May 17. TIDAL members have the chance to celebrate with Khaled himself as he launches his 11th studio album.

“Fan luv turned out big for this one and we had to step it up and take over the LEGENDARY Apollo Theater. The most iconic stage is necessary for this iconic moment,” said DJ Khaled. “I worked so hard on this project and I cannot wait for everyone to see. This is going to be BIG.”

Father of Asahd: The Album Experience is poised to be an explosive inside view of what promises to be Khaled’s biggest record yet. Fans can RSVP to attend the Apollo and check out the star-studded documentary trailer on TIDAL.com/DJKhaled, media can embed the fully pre-paywall trailer using the codes here: http://tdl.sh/AsahdTrailer

