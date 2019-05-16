CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got A Botched Surgery

2 reads
Leave a comment
2019 James Beard Foundation Awards Gala

Source: Timothy Hiatt / Getty

Ayesha Curry has been an open book as of late, using her platform as a discussion board to inform or engage with other women. After breaking the Internet when she disclosed her insecurities around not being desired by mean outside her marriage, the basketball wife revealed she had a botched boob job.

After having her second child Ryan, Ayesha became depressed over her body.

“I didn’t realize at the time, but after having Ryan, I was battling a bit of postpartum that lingered for a while,” she said in the June/July issue of Working Mother. “It came in the form of me being depressed about my body.”

So she opted for breast augmentation that left her even sadder when her boobs came out bigger than she expected.

“I came out with these bigger boobs I didn’t want. I got the most botched boob job on the face of the planet. They’re worse now than they were before,” she said.

Check out on the cover of Working Mother, below:

We hop she’s able to get this botched job fixed.

Ayesha Curry Reveals She Got A Botched Surgery was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On The Light 103.9 FM:
Lamplighter Awards 2017! [PHOTOS]
Lamplighter Awards 2017
100 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Texas High School Students Spark Outrage For “Thug…
 3 hours ago
05.16.19
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 1 week ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 3 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 1 month ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 month ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close