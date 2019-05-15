Lanman Rucker, Anthony Brown, Tasha Cobbs Leonard and Traci Braxton set to star in SINNERS WANTED!

VICTORY THEATER, starring Lamman Rucker, Clifton Powell, Traci Braxton, Anthony Brown and Tasha Cobbs Leonard is set to host, SINNERS WANTED! This dramatic featured is executive produced by Dr. Lance D. Watson, the senior pastor of St Paul’s Baptist Church.

The plot of the movie centers around Leo Shepherd, a young vibrant minister from Atlanta, Georgia, who relocates to Washington, DC, for an opportunity to pastor a church. On the first night of his installment a prostitute named Ginger Clementine known as “GiGi” interrupts the service when she bursts through the church doors breathing heavily, obviously running from a bad situation.

The rest of the story, you can catch on opening night, Friday, May 24th at Victory Theater.

