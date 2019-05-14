CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Jekalyn Carr Delivers Greatness With New Single ‘I See Miracles’ [VIDEO]

21 reads
Leave a comment
ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Jekalyn Carr is back with another song that will give you so much joy when you listen. “I See Miracles” will truly bless your life with it’s inspiring lyrics and Carr’s beautiful voice.

Through the song, Carr sings about how God has blessings all around us and we just need to believe in him.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

The blending of Carrs voice with the choir creates a special moment that you will truly feel as you listen.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Jekalyn Carr Delivers Greatness With New Single ‘I See Miracles’ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 1 week ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 3 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 1 month ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 month ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 1 month ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close