CLOSE
Get Up Erica
HomeGet Up Erica

Jordin Sparks’ Stepfather Dies After Suffering A Sudden Stroke

15 reads
Leave a comment
Friars Club honours Billy Crystal - Arrivals

Source: Ivan Nikolov/WENN.com / WENN

Via Madamnoire:

Singer, Jordin Sparks and her family are grieving the loss of her stepfather, James Jackson, a 50-year-old retired army veteran and firefighter, who died on May 7 after a fatal stroke, PEOPLE reports.

James is survived by behind his son Zachary, his wife Jordi and her children, Jodi and P.J.

Jordin’s mother Jodi shared the news of her husband’s death on Thursday with her Facebook followers.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions). 

“James and I had a big beautiful love. We loved out loud. He took nothing for granted and gave of himself everyday to everyone. We adored each other and every minute he wasn’t working we were together loving our crazy, blessed life,” she wrote. “He spent his life saving lives and will save many more through this tragedy. That was just who he was.”

Jodi and James were married in 2014 where Jordin was the maid of honor. “It was such a proud moment for me,” Sparks told PEOPLE. “I’ve never seen her glow that way. I cried seeing how happy she was.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Jordin Sparks’ Stepfather Dies After Suffering A Sudden Stroke was originally published on getuperica.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Dallas-Area Pastor Kills Himself After Setting Fire That…
 1 week ago
05.06.19
Larry King Recovering After Cardiac Episode Triggers Heart…
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
Report: Peabo Bryson Hospitalized After Heart Attack
 2 weeks ago
04.29.19
Joe Biden Joins 2020 Presidential Race
 3 weeks ago
04.25.19
Ring Leader Of James Byrd Jr. Murder Set…
 3 weeks ago
04.23.19
Detroit Filmmaker & Woman Behind Surviving R. Kelly…
 4 weeks ago
04.19.19
Martellus Bennett Talks His New Book, ‘Dear Black…
 1 month ago
04.11.19
The Walls Group Talk About What It Means…
 1 month ago
04.10.19
Best and Worst Days Of The Week To…
 1 month ago
04.09.19
Felicity Huffman, 13 Others To Plead Guilty In…
 1 month ago
04.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close