Via Madamnoire:

Singer, Jordin Sparks and her family are grieving the loss of her stepfather, James Jackson, a 50-year-old retired army veteran and firefighter, who died on May 7 after a fatal stroke, PEOPLE reports.

James is survived by behind his son Zachary, his wife Jordi and her children, Jodi and P.J.

Jordin’s mother Jodi shared the news of her husband’s death on Thursday with her Facebook followers.

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

“James and I had a big beautiful love. We loved out loud. He took nothing for granted and gave of himself everyday to everyone. We adored each other and every minute he wasn’t working we were together loving our crazy, blessed life,” she wrote. “He spent his life saving lives and will save many more through this tragedy. That was just who he was.”

Jodi and James were married in 2014 where Jordin was the maid of honor. “It was such a proud moment for me,” Sparks told PEOPLE. “I’ve never seen her glow that way. I cried seeing how happy she was.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close (opens new window) Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Jordin Sparks’ Stepfather Dies After Suffering A Sudden Stroke was originally published on getuperica.com