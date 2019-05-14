Tiffany Haddish To Host & Produce “Kids Say The Darndest Things” Reboot

Via Madamnoire:

ABC is reviving the hit show, “Kids Say the Darndest Things.” And according to AOL, Tiffany Haddish is set to host.

In addition to starring as the new face of the show, Haddish will executive produce the series. For those who are unfamiliar, the host, Haddish, will interview and chat with young children who, as the name suggests, offer some witty and hilarious commentary. Filmed in front of a studio audience, the show will include pre-recorded segments from across the country and in-studio segments.

The show will relaunch this fall on Sundays at 8 p.m., in between “America’s Funniest Home Videos” and “Shark Tank.”

ABC Entertainment President Karey Burke made the announcement about the reboot. She said, “When I was dreaming of stars I wanted to bring to ABC, Tiffany Haddish was top of my list. Tiffany starring in and producing this iconic series is everything I hoped for.”

The most recent version of the series was hosted by Bill Cosby on CBS from 1998 to 2000.

