NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Invites You to Experience Trailer for “EMANUEL”

Golden State Warriors v Minnesota Timberwolves

Source: Hannah Foslien / Getty

(Black PR Wire) NBA Superstar Stephen Curry continues to delve into the film industry with the upcoming documentary, EMANUEL. Curry joins an all-star production team that includes Viola Davis and Mariska Hargitay, in presenting the emotional film that documents the tragedy that took place four years ago at the Mother Emanuel AME church in Charleston, SC. EMANUEL will open in theaters nationwide through a Fathom Events limited release on June 17th and 19th only.

EMANUEL compellingly weaves the history of race relations in Charleston, the significance and impact of Mother Emanuel Church, and the hope that somehow emerges in the aftermath of the shooting. Featuring intimate interviews with survivors and family members, it is a poignant story of justice and faith, love and hate and examines the healing power of forgiveness. The film was made in direct partnership with the City of Charleston and the families affected by the tragedy. The producers of EMANUEL will donate their share of profits from the film to the survivors of the shooting and the families of the victims.  https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cwsk9BvOiO4

For more information on EMANUEL, please visit, www.emanuelmovie.com.

Courtesy of www.thebellereport.com

NBA Superstar Stephen Curry Invites You to Experience Trailer for “EMANUEL” was originally published on praiserichmond.com

