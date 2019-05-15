CLOSE
PBS Cartoon Character Has A Gay Wedding

PBS Funding

Source: Bill Clark / Getty

On the 22nd season premiere of the hit PBS show, ‘Arthur;’ Mr. Ratburn gets married to a man and his students were invited to the wedding. The episode entitled “Mr. Ratburn & the Special Someone,” Mr. Ratburn who is Arthur’s teacher gets married, but the show doesn’t go into details about their relationship just that it was a couple getting married.

Back in 2005, there was an episode about a lesbian couple at Arthur’s school, but the episode was pulled because of the backlash about the gay couple. 14 years later, Twitter was in full support of the episode.

PBS is known for taking risks, let’s see what happens next.

PBS Cartoon Character Has A Gay Wedding was originally published on hiphopnc.com

