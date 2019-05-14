Via Madamenoire:

Believe it or not, Whoopi Goldberg is a staple in the fashion community. During every New York Fashion Week, you can spot her sitting front row observing the art as it walks down the runway. Her relaxed style and zest for quirky footwear hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The actress, producer, philanthropist, and talk show host has decided to add designer to her long list of accolades. Her brand, DUGBEE by Whoopi, is a collection of hoodies and sweatshirts that send a strong message of equality. Per the brand’s social media page, “DUGBEE has no race, creed, age or size. It’s meant to make you feel good about how you look and feel.”

Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The inspirational brand features empowering slogans like, “Believe in all possibilities,” “Normal is just a cycle on the washing machine,” and “I am an American Dream.”

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:

Whoopi Goldberg Is Launching Her Own Fashion Line And We Love What We See So Far was originally published on getuperica.com