Get Up Erica
Get Up Erica

Passenger Trying To Commit Suicide Tries To Open Plane Door During Flight

Planes at (JFK) John F. Kennedy International Airport

Source: Alberto Reyes/WENN.com / WENN

Passengers aboard a Delta flight that left North Carolina heading to LaGuardia Airport had quite a scare after a mentally disturbed passenger tried to open the “forward service door.” According to reports by Travel Noire, the pilot alerted air traffic control about the passenger and they were forced to make an emergency landing at LaGuardia.

On the audio obtained by NBC New York, you can hear the pilot say, “We’ll need crash fire rescue.”

Later he said, “We just had a mentally disturbed passenger tried to open the forward door. Everything is under control now. We’re going to be taxiing to the gate.”

