LONG LIVE LOVE The New Album From Kirk Franklin Set for Release May 31st

New York, NY – LONG LIVE LOVE (Fo Yo Soul / RCA), the new album from fourteen-time GRAMMY® Award winning artist, songwriter and producer, Kirk Franklin, is now available for pre-order on all digital platforms and available for pre-add on Apple Music. Those who pre-order or pre-add LONG LIVE LOVE will receive two tracks, “Love Theory” and “Just For Me” instantly. Franklin also premiered the video for “Just For Me” on his YouTube channel today.

LONG LIVE LOVE, which releases on Friday, May 31st, is Franklin’s thirteenth studio album and follows his award-winning 2015 release, Losing My Religion (Fo Yo Soul / RCA). The highly anticipated album features the infectious lead single, “Love Theory,” which has been at the top spot on Billboard’s Hot Gospel Songs chart for eleven weeks straight. The song is also making a strong impact at urban radio and is currently #12 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs chart.

In addition to gearing up for the release of LONG LIVE LOVE in May and the LONG LIVE LOVE Tour that begins in July, Franklin can be seen headlining his 2nd Annual Exodus Music & Arts Festival on May 26th in Irving, TX. Also, he’ll be back as host for the ninth season of BET’s inspirational singing competition series, Sunday Best, which will premiere on Sunday, June 30th.

