The Queen of Quartet Evelyn Turrentine-Agee Presents The 1st Annual Quartet Celebration Friday, June 7th, 2019

The Malaco Music Group is sponsoring The First Annual Quartet Celebration, a gathering of quartets throughout the gospel community to celebrate music and God as well as giving back to the general community. The celebration will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at Greater Imani Church located at 3824 Austin Peay Hwy, Memphis, TN 38128. All proceeds from this event benefit St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Doors open at 5 pm and taping of the event begins at 7 pm.

Live performances include The Williams Brothers, Roy & Revelation, The William Singers, The Alabama Gurlz, Darrel Petties & Take 2, George Dean and G4, Time Woodson and The Heirs of Harmony, The Selvys, The Echoaires, The Sensational Wells Brothers, The Victory Travelers, The Racy Brothers, Harold Turrentine & The Family, and The Spiritual QCs.

Each year, the Annual Quartet Celebration will hold a performance in honor of a fellow gospel quartet artist and all proceeds will benefit St. Jude. This year’s event is in honor of Lee Williams, lead singer of Lee Williams and The Spiritual QC’s, and his retirement from music. Lee Williams, a Tupelo, MS native, began performing gospel music with his brothers, The Spiritual QCs, when he was eight-years-old. The Spiritual QC’s toured over three decades, but their music wasn’t documented noticeably until the ‘90s. The group peaked commercially with the 2000 album Good Time, which entered the Billboard Top Ten Chart for gospel albums. The album was also nominated for Best Gospel Album at the Soul Train Music Awards and earned the group Traditional Quartet of the Year at the Gospel Music Excellence Awards. The group has also received 10 Stella Awards and a Mississippi Trailblazer Award.

For more information on The First Annual Quartet Celebration, contact Malaco Music Group at 601-982-4522 or visit www.Malaco.com. For more information on St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, visit www.StJude.org.

Posted May 14, 2019

