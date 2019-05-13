CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Steve Harvey’s Talk Show Has Been Canceled

2017 Summer TCA Tour 'NBCUniversal Press Tour' - Arrivals

Source: Nicky Nelson/WENN.com / WENN

Via Madamenoire:

Despite being a successful,  syndicated talk show, Steve Harvey’s talk show,  Steve, has been axed from NBC’s lineup. The final show was taped Thursday (May 9) and will air in June, Variety reports.

Since its debut in 2012, the show has been a hit. This season,  it averaged 1.8 million viewers a week and was ranked among the top five talk shows along with Ellen DeGeneres,  Maury and Dr. Phil. The show’s fate changed after he inked a deal with a new production company, IMG Original Content. Switching to IMG from NBC in 2016 gave Harvey a higher salary and more creative control. Though it seemed like a sweet deal, it lead to the demise of his talk show.  After the final show airs in June, reruns will air throughout the summer.

Harvey has not released a statement about the cancellation.

Even though the plug has pulled after seven seasons, Harvey still has his gig as the host of Family Feud, which just won an Emmy for Outstanding Game Show.

