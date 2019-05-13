Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Lower Body Blast With Jumping Jacks, High Knees & More [VIDEO]

2 reads Leave a comment
This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is working out our lower body. Dawn will make you break a sweat as you do jumping jacks, high knees and more. Do these exercises at home or the gym.
Check out the video up top and give it a try!
Ready? Let’s move!
