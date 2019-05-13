CLOSE
Get Up & Move Exercise Of The Week: Lower Body Blast With Jumping Jacks, High Knees & More [VIDEO]

This week on Get Up & Move, Erica Campbell’s trainer Dawn Strozier is working out our lower body. Dawn will make you break a sweat as you do jumping jacks, high knees and more. Do these exercises at home or the gym.

Check out the video up top and give it a try!

Ready? Let’s move!

