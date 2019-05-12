Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes & Majic 102.3/92.7’s Own Donnie Simpson Pays Tribute to Tom Joyner #TJMS25 [Video]

05.12.19
It’s always a beautiful thing when your friends and contemporaries pay respect to you. It shows the positive impact that you had on the people in your circle and that’s exactly what Urban One Founder, Cathy Hughes, and Majic 102.3/92.7‘s own Donnie Simpson did at the Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience at the MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

 

RELATED: Funny Men Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul At The Tom Joyner: One More Time Celebration [Video]

RELATED: Congresswoman Maxine Waters Pays Tribute To Tom Joyner At The One More Time Experience

[caption id="attachment_3830129" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One Digital[/caption] Fan love was in full effect for the Tom Joyner: One More Time Celebration! Fans enjoyed performances by Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul. Surprises included Karyn White, DJ Kool. Even Congresswoman Maxine Waters paid tribute to the Flyjock at the MGM National Harbor Friday night! Click Here & Get Your Tickets To The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience Near You! Check out the best fan love moments and if you used the hashtag #TJMS25 you just might appear below!

Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes & Majic 102.3/92.7’s Own Donnie Simpson Pays Tribute to Tom Joyner #TJMS25 [Video] was originally published on MyMajicDC.com

