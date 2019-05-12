Urban One Founder Cathy Hughes & Majic 102.3/92.7’s Own Donnie Simpson Pays Tribute to Tom Joyner #TJMS25 [Video]

Continue reading #FanLove: The Sold-Out Crowd Celebrates Tom Joyner: One More Time! #TJMS25

#FanLove: The Sold-Out Crowd Celebrates Tom Joyner: One More Time! #TJMS25

[caption id="attachment_3830129" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Brian Fagin / Radio One Digital[/caption] Fan love was in full effect for the Tom Joyner: One More Time Celebration! Fans enjoyed performances by Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly, Huggy Lowdown and Chris Paul. Surprises included Karyn White, DJ Kool. Even Congresswoman Maxine Waters paid tribute to the Flyjock at the MGM National Harbor Friday night! Click Here & Get Your Tickets To The Tom Joyner: One More Time Experience Near You! Check out the best fan love moments and if you used the hashtag #TJMS25 you just might appear below!