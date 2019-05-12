CLOSE
Local
Scripture For The Week “A Wise Woman…Mothers”

Proverbs 14:1 (NLT)

A wise woman builds her home, but a foolish woman tears it down with her own hands.

Explanation:

Mothers, and women, usually want a beautiful and peaceful home. A place to raise our families and live wholesome Godly lives. Contrary to that statement, there are some women who take nothing into consideration and just exist for what is available to them today. The foolish woman is a destroyer and not a builder. Which one describes you?

