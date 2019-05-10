Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Supports Sister’s Fight For Temporary Guardianship Of Daughter

Via Madamenoire:
Nipsey Hussle’s family has joined forces in the fight for temporary guardianship of his 10-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom.
Hussle’s brother Samiel Asghdeom, who also goes by “Blacc Sam,” signed a declaration on April 30, of support in favor of his sister Samantha Smith obtaining guardianship, according to a report by The Blast.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
In the declaration which was heavily redacted, Asghedom claims he has “personal knowledge of the facts set forth in this declaration.”
As we previously reported, Smith is embroiled in a guardianship battle regarding the well-being of the young child, claiming that her biological mother, Tanisha Foster, is not capable of properly caring for Emani.
However, days after her initial filing which was also supported by Hussle’s father, Dawit Asghedom, Smith was denied temporary custody by an Los Angeles superior judge. Though Smith was trying to gain access to Emani before a scheduled hearing on May 14, the judge felt the fast racking was unnecessary.
Prior to Hussle’s death on March 31, both he and Foster shared joint custody.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Many remain unclear on whether or not Foster has given her consent over Smith filing for custody. According to multiple legal reports, Foster would have to agree to turn over her parental rights in order for Smith to obtain guardianship, along with proof that Foster is an unfit parent.
Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, also leaves a 2-year-old son, Kross Asghedom, with longtime partner, actress Lauren London.
PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service
PHOTOS: Nipsey Hussle Homegoing Service
1. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 1 of 15
2. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life - InsideSource:Getty 2 of 15
3. Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 3 of 15
4. Snoop Dogg at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 4 of 15
5. Pallbearers onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of LifeSource:Getty 5 of 15
6. Pallbearers onstage during Nipsey Hussle's Celebration of LifeSource:Getty 6 of 15
7. Parents Angelique Smith and Dawit AsghedomSource:Getty 7 of 15
8. Parents Angelique Smith and Dawit AsghedomSource:Getty 8 of 15
9. Nipsey Hussle's Brother Samuel AsghedomSource:Getty 9 of 15
10. Stevie Wonder sings at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of Life - InsideSource:Getty 10 of 15
11. Marsha Ambrosius performs at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 11 of 15
12. Anthony Hamilton at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 12 of 15
13. YG and DJ Mustard speak at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 13 of 15
14. Honorable Minister Louis Farrakhan at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 14 of 15
15. Pastor Shep Crawford speaks at Nipsey Hussle's Celebration Of LifeSource:Getty 15 of 15
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- UPDATE: Meghan Markle Gives Birth to Prince Harry’s First Child
- Reunited? Michelle Williams And Chad Johnson Seen Together At The Kentucky Derby
- Philando Castile’s Mom Donates $8,000 To Settle Lunch Debt Preventing HS Seniors From Graduating
Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Supports Sister’s Fight For Temporary Guardianship Of Daughter was originally published on getuperica.com