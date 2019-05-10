CLOSE
Get Up Erica
Nipsey Hussle’s Brother Supports Sister’s Fight For Temporary Guardianship Of Daughter

Grammy Awards 2019 Arrivals

Source: Adriana M. Barraza/WENN.com / WENN

Via Madamenoire:

Nipsey Hussle’s family has joined forces in the fight for temporary guardianship of his 10-year-old daughter Emani Asghedom.

Hussle’s brother Samiel Asghdeom, who also goes by “Blacc Sam,” signed a declaration on April 30, of support in favor of his sister Samantha Smith obtaining guardianship, according to a report by The Blast.

In the declaration which was heavily redacted, Asghedom claims he has “personal knowledge of the facts set forth in this declaration.”

As we previously reported, Smith is embroiled in a guardianship battle regarding the well-being of the young child, claiming that her biological mother, Tanisha Foster, is not capable of properly caring for Emani.

However, days after her initial filing which was also supported by Hussle’s father, Dawit Asghedom, Smith was denied temporary custody by an Los Angeles superior judge. Though Smith was trying to gain access to Emani before a scheduled hearing on May 14, the judge felt the fast racking was unnecessary.

Prior to Hussle’s death on March 31, both he and Foster shared joint custody.

Many remain unclear on whether or not Foster has given her consent over Smith filing for custody. According to multiple legal reports, Foster would have to agree to turn over her parental rights in order for Smith to obtain guardianship, along with proof that Foster is an unfit parent.

Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, also leaves a 2-year-old son, Kross Asghedom, with longtime partner, actress Lauren London.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmNQt4IisWg Family, friends and fans of of rapper/activist Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, gathered at the Staples Center Thursday as well as around internet streams around the world to say goodbye to the late rapper. Hussle rapped about having Stevie Wonder sing at his memorial in the 2016 song, “Ocean Views,” and yesterday he got his wish. Wonder performed in addition to Marsha Ambrosius, Anthony Hamilton, and Jhene Aiko. Tributes include his longtime girlfriend, Lauren London, children Emani Asghedom and Kross Asghedom, Cameron Carter, his parents Angelique Smith and Dawit Asghedom, brother Samuel Asghedom, rapper YG, DJ Mustard, Snoop Dogg, and radio personality Big Boy. Karen Civil also took the platform for a reading from Barack Obama. “He set an example for young people to follow and is a legacy worthy to follow,” Civil said, reading Obama’s words. Check out photos from Nipsey Hussle’s Celebration of Life funeral at STAPLES Center below. Family, Friends, Fans & The Internet Come Together To Celebrate The Life of Nipsey Hussle Lauren London Honors Her ‘Soulmate’ Nipsey Hussle With Commemorative Tattoo [PHOTO] Watch Highlights From Nipsey Hussle’s Memorial Service At Memorial, Lauren London Pays Tribute To Nipsey: ‘He’s In All Of Us’

Nipsey Hussle's Brother Supports Sister's Fight For Temporary Guardianship Of Daughter

