Titus Showers Drops Debut Album ‘Who’ + Releases Music Video For “In His Name”

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 16 GMA Dove Awards

Today (May 9), gospel recording artist Titus Showers released his debut album, WHO, which comes just weeks after the debut of his music video for “In His Name,” a top 10 song blazing gospel charts. 

You may remember the Stellar Award-winning artist from his sibling group, The Showers, where he was a lead singer. Since stepping out on his own, Titus hit the studio to record a 7-track album full of composers, producers and songwriters including Lucius B. Hoskins, Darrell Walls, Tyrone Belle and Deon Kipping. 

If the album is anything like “In His Name”  – a song full of powerful lyrics that speak to the power of Jesus and runs that make you want to wave your hands – we expect it to be pretty awesome. 

Take a look below… 

See more from Titus Showers here.

Titus Showers Drops Debut Album ‘Who’ + Releases Music Video For “In His Name” was originally published on getuperica.com

