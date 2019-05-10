Today (May 9), gospel recording artist Titus Showers released his debut album, WHO, which comes just weeks after the debut of his music video for “In His Name,” a top 10 song blazing gospel charts.
You may remember the Stellar Award-winning artist from his sibling group, The Showers, where he was a lead singer. Since stepping out on his own, Titus hit the studio to record a 7-track album full of composers, producers and songwriters including Lucius B. Hoskins, Darrell Walls, Tyrone Belle and Deon Kipping.
If the album is anything like “In His Name” – a song full of powerful lyrics that speak to the power of Jesus and runs that make you want to wave your hands – we expect it to be pretty awesome.
Take a look below…
See more from Titus Showers here.
Titus Showers Drops Debut Album ‘Who’ + Releases Music Video For “In His Name” was originally published on getuperica.com