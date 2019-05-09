Anthony Brown & group therAPy fans get ready because their new single “Blessings On Blessings” will definitely get you hype. The up beat tempo song is all about how God continues to pour blessings on us all the time.
The voices of Anthony Brown & group therAPy sound amazing through the entire song and the lyrics are powerful.
Text “ERICA”to 52140 to join the Get Up! Mornings w/ Erica Campbell mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
On one part of the song, they sing, “Every time I turn around there are blessing on blessings.”
This song will make you dance, shout and just thank God for everything he’s given us.
SEE ALSO: Anthony Brown & Group Therapy Announce “Second Wind” Live Event
Listen to the song below and let us know your thoughts!
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy [PHOTOS]
Anthony Brown & Group Therapy [PHOTOS]
1. Women’s Empowerment 2018 — Anthony Brown & Group TherapySource: 1 of 10
2. Women’s Empowerment 2018 — Anthony Brown & Group TherapySource: 2 of 10
3. Women’s Empowerment 2018 — Anthony Brown & Group TherapySource: 3 of 10
4. Women’s Empowerment 2018 — Anthony Brown & Group TherapySource: 4 of 10
5. Women’s Empowerment 2018 — Anthony Brown & Group TherapySource: 5 of 10
6. Women’s Empowerment 2018 — Anthony Brown & Group TherapySource: 6 of 10
7. Women’s Empowerment 2018 — Anthony Brown & Group TherapySource: 7 of 10
8. Women’s Empowerment 2018 — Anthony Brown & Group TherapySource: 8 of 10
9. Women’s Empowerment 2018 — Anthony Brown & Group TherapySource: 9 of 10
10. Women’s Empowerment 2018 — Anthony Brown & Group TherapySource: 10 of 10
ALSO TRENDING ON GETUPERICA.COM:
- Russell Wilson and Ciara Launch Production Company For Film, TV and Digital
- Tamera Mowry-Housley’s Goddess Locs Are A Hit With Everyone, Especially Husband Adam [VIDEO]
- Michelle’s Advice Worked: It Looks Like Common And Angela Rye Are Back On
Anthony Brown & group therAPy Releases New Single ‘Blessings On Blessings’ [VIDEO] was originally published on getuperica.com