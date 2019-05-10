BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie To A Chimp

There’s a reason why when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were first dating, he had to check the British media for their blatant racism. Unfortunately, it has fallen on deaf ears and has now impacted their newborn son.
On Thursday, one BBC broadcaster was fired for comparing baby Archie to a chimp.
According to the Los Angeles Times, radio host Danny Baker tweeted out a picture of two adults holding hands with a tiny chimp, with the caption, “Royal baby leaves the hospital.”
Yeah, he REALLY tried it.
Of course, Baker tried to backtrack by deleting the tweet and explaining and apologizing multiple times, claiming he did not know it was racist.
“Sorry my gag pic of the little fella in the posh outfit has whipped some up,” the 61-year-old tweeted first. “Never occurred to me because, well, mind not diseased. Soon as those good enough to point out it’s possible connotations got in touch, down it came. And that’s it.”
Thankfully, BBC still let him go, stressing that Baker’s tweet “goes against the values we as a station aim to embody,” adding “Danny’s a brilliant broadcaster but will no longer be presenting a weekly show with us.”
Later, Baker lashed out at his colleagues, claiming they threw him under the bus and should have defended his character.
“The call to fire me from @bbc5live was a masterclass of pompous faux-gravity,” he tweeted Thursday. “Took a tone that said I actually meant that ridiculous tweet and the BBC must uphold blah blah blah. Literally threw me under the bus. Could hear the suits knees knocking.”
So instead of owning up to one’s racism, you make this about other people. That’s about white.
As we previously reported, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor is the first mixed-race heir to the throne. He was born on Monday, May 6, clocking in clocked at 7lbs. 3oz.
View this post on Instagram
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are pleased to announce they have named their first born child: Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor This afternoon Their Royal Highnesses introduced Her Majesty The Queen to her eighth great-grandchild at Windsor Castle. The Duke of Edinburgh and The Duchess’ mother were also present for this special occasion. Photo credit: Chris Allerton ©️SussexRoyal
During a photo-op on Wednesday at Windsor Castle, Meghan said that being a mother is “magic” and that her son has “just been a dream,” adding, “I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy.”
With his son in his arms, Harry beamed, saying, “We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”
Apparently, Meghan and Harry are still figuring out which parent he looks like.
“His looks are changing every single day, so who knows,” Harry said.
Adding, “Parenting is amazing. It’s only been, what, two and a half days, three days, but we’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy, and to be able to spend some special time with him as he slowly starts to grow up.”
RELATED NEWS:
#BabySussex: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Debut Baby Archie
White Woman Who Called Michelle Obama An ‘Ape In Heels’ Defrauded FEMA Of $18K
Stork Alert! Tamron Hall Gives Birth To Baby Boy!
Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy!
Meghan Markle Gives Birth To Baby Boy!
1. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Australia - Day 7Source:Getty 1 of 44
2. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit MoroccoSource:Getty 2 of 44
3. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit MoroccoSource:Getty 3 of 44
4. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit MoroccoSource:Getty 4 of 44
5. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit MoroccoSource:Getty 5 of 44
6. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit MoroccoSource:Getty 6 of 44
7. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit MoroccoSource:Getty 7 of 44
8. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit MoroccoSource:Getty 8 of 44
9. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit MoroccoSource:Getty 9 of 44
10. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit MoroccoSource:Getty 10 of 44
11. Queen Elizabeth II Marks The Fiftieth Anniversary Of The Investiture Of The Prince of WalesSource:Getty 11 of 44
12. The Duchess Of Sussex Joins A International Women's Day Panel DiscussionSource:Getty 12 of 44
13. The Duchess Of Sussex Joins A International Women's Day Panel DiscussionSource:Getty 13 of 44
14. The Duchess Of Sussex Joins An International Women's Day Panel DiscussionSource:Getty 14 of 44
15. BRITAIN-ROYALS-COMMONWEALTHSource:Getty 15 of 44
16. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada HouseSource:Getty 16 of 44
17. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada HouseSource:Getty 17 of 44
18. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada HouseSource:Getty 18 of 44
19. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Attend A Commonwealth Day Youth Event At Canada HouseSource:Getty 19 of 44
20. Commonwealth Day 2019Source:Getty 20 of 44
21. Celebrity Sightings In New York City - February 19, 2019Source:Getty 21 of 44
22. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit BirkenheadSource:Getty 22 of 44
23. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit BirkenheadSource:Getty 23 of 44
24. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit BirkenheadSource:Getty 24 of 44
25. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare CharitySource:Getty 25 of 44
26. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits MayhewSource:Getty 26 of 44
27. BRITAIN-ROYALSSource:Getty 27 of 44
28. BRITAIN-ROYALSSource:Getty 28 of 44
29. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare CharitySource:Getty 29 of 44
30. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare CharitySource:Getty 30 of 44
31. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits Mayhew Animal Welfare CharitySource:Getty 31 of 44
32. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National TheatreSource:Getty 32 of 44
33. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National TheatreSource:Getty 33 of 44
34. The Duchess Of Sussex Visits The National TheatreSource:Getty 34 of 44
35. The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - ShowSource:Getty 35 of 44
36. The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Black & WhiteSource:Getty 36 of 44
37. The Fashion Awards 2018 In Partnership With Swarovski - Black & WhiteSource:Getty 37 of 44
38. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1Source:Getty 38 of 44
39. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1Source:Getty 39 of 44
40. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1Source:Getty 40 of 44
41. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1Source:Getty 41 of 44
42. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 2Source:Getty 42 of 44
43. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1Source:Getty 43 of 44
44. The Duke And Duchess Of Sussex Visit Fiji - Day 1Source:Getty 44 of 44
BBC Broadcaster Fired After Comparing Royal Baby Archie To A Chimp was originally published on hellobeautiful.com