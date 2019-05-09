BBC Host Given The Boot After Comparing The Royal Baby To A Chimp

Via Madamenoire:

Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was only born three days ago, but the racial attacks regarding his mixed-race heritage are already peaking to the surface.

On Thursday, BBC host Danny Baker, 61, took to Twitter to announce he was fired from his position after making a disgusting, racist, joke in reference to the little bundle of joy.

Just got fired from @bbc5live.

For the record – it was red sauce. Always. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) May 9, 2019

Baker incredulously used Twitter to post an archived black and white image of a chimp in a suit holding hands with a nicely dressed couple. The caption on top of the image read, “Royal baby leaves the hospital.”

There were no undertones in the overtly racist message as we know of historical imagery which has compared people of African descent to chimpanzees, guerrillas and monkeys.

Markle, whose mother is African-American, has sustained these comparisons since the beginning of her relationship with Prince Harry, and now the racial references are being transferred to her innocent baby.

This is what a broadcaster who works for the BBC posted. Check the ape. Check the caption. Racism is alive & well in Britain. The broadcaster is Danny Baker. He should be fired. Disgusted. #RacistDannyBaker #FireDannyBaker @BBCBreaking @BBCNews pic.twitter.com/y0mcKWEhp6 — EstherArmah (@estherarmah) May 8, 2019

